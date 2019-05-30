Ramco Cements' Rs 3,500-cr expansion projects 'underway'

: Cements Thursday said its Rs 3,500-crore expansion projects were 'underway' which would increase production to 20 million tonne per annum by 2020.

The company is setting up a new plant in Odisha and it was expected to be commissioned by October 2019.

Cements is also setting up a plant in Visakapatnam and it was expected to be commissioned by December 2019 while ramping up clinker capacities at Jayanthipuram and Kurnool was expected by July 2020 and March 2021 respectively, a company statement said here.

"With the new projects, the company is targeting to reach 20 MTPA by 2020 from the existing 12.50 MTPA," the statement said.

Top company officials were here to unveil premium blended Supercrete.

"This break-through provides an excellent alternative for 53 grade as it not only provides excellent strength but excellent durability too", company's CMD P R Venketrama Raja said.

"Unlike other high-strength cement, Ramco Supercrete has been engineered to be a with excellent workability. Being a blended cement, it is an environment- too," he said in the statement.

