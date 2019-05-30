Chess enthusiast Mahendra Nath Pandey gets rewarded for checkmating united oppn in UP

Leading the charge of the BJP's unit in the 2019 elections, chess enthusiast has been rewarded for checkmating a united opposition in the state.

Pandey, who served as a of state (MoS) in the between 2016 and 2017, was given the responsibility of the BJP's unit in 2017 after the party's massive win in the assembly elections.

Pandey, a Brahmin, played a significant role in wooing the upper caste in favour of the BJP ahead of the crucial

He has a post-graduate degree in journalism and a PhD in Hindi from the Pandey, born on October 15, 1957, was elected the students' union of and the of the students' union of the

Pandey took active part in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and was booked under the National Security Act by the in the state.

He was elected to the for the first time in 1991 and then in 1996. Pandey served as a between 1998 and 2000, and between 2000 and 2002.

He was elected to the from Chandauli in 2014, and in 2016, in a major cabinet reshuffle, Pandey took oath as MoS in the Human Resource Development in the

Pandey, who likes listening to classical music and old songs, takes a keen interest in chess.

