Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Sets up Legal Tech Incubator

/ -- India's largest and leading full service law firm, (CAM), has set up India's first legal tech incubator 'Prarambh'.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824336/Prarambh_Logo.jpg )



On setting up of Prarambh, Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said "Our Firm has a proud tradition of innovating in the Indian legal market. We have been the first to adopt a number of new technologies in the legal space, such as artificial intelligence based machine learning, and we are now the first to support and incubate Our DNA is to be a pioneer in evolving practices and technologies, we believe that we can support our clients, our lawyers and enhance the services provided through this."



Prarambh will work with young entrepreneurs to come up with new for the legal industry. This will include areas related to:access to justice dispute resolution transaction efficiencies law firm operations legal research compliance contract management managing legal talent others Prarambh will initially be housed at the office of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and later extended to other locations.

Discussing the potential of Prarambh, explained, "The potential is enormous. During our initial exploration, we found that a great deal of being used in other jurisdictions is not fully suited to the Indian legal market. This means there is both 'need gap' and an 'adjustment gap' that we are seeking to fill. CAM also believes that there is a deep pool of undiscovered and under-supported legal and in that can be fostered to fill this gap. I am extremely confident that Prarambh has all the ingredients to radically transform legal-tech landscape impacting both transactions and dispute resolution, CAM is setting the ball rolling for emergence of as an in this domain."



Applications will be open to developing products or services for the legal industry. Initially, 3 to 4 high-potential startups will be selected. These new businesses will be supported by Prarambh to bring their ideas to fruition, and guided to make them a commercial success. (Click here for details and updates). The incubator will also be guided by a board of 'mentors' assembled by CAM for this purpose.

Under the guidance of Cyril Shroff, Prarambh will be led by Komal Gupta, Head - Artificial Intelligence & Innovation, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, who said, "With the Firm's lineage, brand, infrastructure, subject matter expertise across domains, empathy, and expert mentorship, Prarambh is the ideal incubation platform. We are confident that it will truly enable in to develop world class solutions."



Applications for selection to Prarambh will remain open from 8th April 2019 to 30th April 2019 (form will be available on http://www.cyrilshroff.com/innovation-lab/). The list of shortlisted start-ups will be announced on 31st May 2019. The candidates would be invited for interview and to make a pitch in June 2019, which will be followed by announcement of successful candidates in the 1st week of July 2019. The successful startups will move in to firm's premises at a suitable date in the next 4 -6 weeks thereafter.

About



was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 102 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. & Co., whose pre-eminence, experience and reputation of almost a century has been unparalleled in the Indian legal fraternity. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is now the largest full- in India, with over 700 lawyers including over 120 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and The Firm advises a large and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies.

The firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, was awarded the flagship country award as being the 'Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2018' at the IFLR Asia Awards, 2018, having also been successful in winning the prestigious & coveted 'National Law Firm of the Year, 2018 for India' at the Chambers Asia-Pacific Awards, 2018. The firm was also voted as the 'Employer of Choice for 2018' from India, by the Asian Legal Business, now 4 years in a row, building upon the several awards that the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. & Co. had won in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)