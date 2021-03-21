Court directs ATS custody till Mar 30 for two arrested in Hiren death case

-
ALSO READ
Bomb scare near Antilia: Mansukh Hiren death case transferred to NIA
Shiv Sena slams Centre over transfer of Antilia bomb scare case to NIA
NIA takes Waze to recreate crime scene near Mukesh Ambani's residence
Antilia security scare: Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze suspended
Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze
-
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two persons, including a policeman, in connection with the alleged murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren, whose body was found in a creek in neighbouring Thane earlier this month, an official said on Sunday.
The arrests were made late night on Saturday, he said.
The arrested accused were identified as Vinayak Shinde, a police constable, and Naresh Dhare, a bookie, the official said.
"Both the accused were on Saturday called to the ATS headquarters for questioning in connection with the case and later placed under arrest," he added.
The two accused were presented in the court on Sunday, and have been directed to stay in ATS custody till March 30, said Maharashtra ATS.
Shinde is a convict in Lakhan Bhaiya fake encounter case and he come out from jail on furlough last year, he said.
Their arrest came the day the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the probe into the Hiran death case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The state ATS was investigating the case till then.
Hiren's body was found on March 5, days after an explosives-laden vehicle was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's multi-storey residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai on February 25.
"The state ATS has so far interrogated several people, including police officials and the family members of the deceased. The arrest of these two persons is a major breakthrough in the case," the official said.
The NIA is also probing the explosives-laden SUV case and arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Waze.
The ATS had earlier registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) against unidentified persons in connection with Hiren's death.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU