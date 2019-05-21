Hiring activity sees 16 pc growth in April, says report

Hiring activity grew by 16 per cent in April compared to a year-ago period, mainly led by the IT industry that registered a 39 per cent growth, according to a report.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for hiring activity for April 2019 stood at 2,477 which is 16 per cent higher from April 2018, when it stood at 2,139.

The IT-software industry recorded a 39 per cent hiring growth over last year in April. Hiring in functional areas like site engineering, sales and business development observed a growth of 26 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, the report said.

"The JobSpeak index for the financial year 2018-19 remained consistent clocking in an average of 12 per cent growth in hiring. This financial year has started with a 16 per cent growth in hiring in April with more companies tapping into the talent pool across sectors," InfoEdge India CMO said.

Keeping in mind this trend, the coming months look positive, he added.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index which calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on website.

IT, engineering, FMCG, and saw upward trend in hiring, while and and auto industry witnessed a dip of 15 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

In terms of experience, demand for entry-level jobs with an experience of 0-3 years witnessed a rise of 18 per cent, whereas recruitment for mid-level executives with experience of 4-7 years rose by 17 per cent.

Recruitment activity for mid-management roles with 8-12 years of experience grew by 11 per cent, while for senior management roles with 13-16 years of experience recorded a 9 per cent rise in hiring.

Besides, hiring for leadership roles with experience of over 16 years increased by 6 per cent.

The report said that overall hiring activity in and increased by 13 per cent each, while in and it jumped by 11 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively.

Similarly, and registered an increase of 11 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively, in hiring.

