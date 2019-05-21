Special screening of Modi biopic held in Guj on Tue

A special screening of the biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' was held on Tuesday at here with Chief Minister in attendance.

The film, which did the rounds of the courts and poll authorities for a release date, was postponed earlier by the in view of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Omung Kumar-directed film, in which Vivek Oberoi is playing the eponymous role, is now scheduled for a May 24 release.

Speaking at the screening, Oberoi exuded confidence that and the NDA would win a second term and asked people to see his film to "celebrate" the poll victory.

"I am fortunate to land the role. Our friendship started from ..People said you are making him (Modi) a hero, I said he is already a hero," Oberoi told reporters.

