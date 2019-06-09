History-sheeter held from Dwarka: Police

A 49-year-old man, allegedly involved in six cases, was arrested from Dwarka, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Mukesh Malik, a resident of Palam's Sadh Nagar, was involved in six cases including those of robbery, attempt to commit culpable homicide and related to offences under the Arms Act, they added.

Malik was registered as a "Bad Character" at the and was evading arrest for over six years in a case of robbery, the police said.

According to the police, the accused was involved in a case of robbery registered at the station. After getting bail, he did not join the trial and hence, was declared a proclaimed offender by the Patiala House court, a said.

Malik sold his house in Palam in 2013 and abstained himself from facing the trial since then, he added.

The accused was arrested from sector 12, on Friday, the police said.

