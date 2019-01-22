History-sheeter injured in encounter with police

A notorious criminal was grievously injured in an encounter with the police in district early Tuesday.

When policemen tried to intercept 28-year-old Sanjay Biswal who was on a motor-cycle near Kurunti village under station area, he fired at them, police said.

The policemen retaliated and he was injured.

The history-sheeter was taken to district headquarters hospital and his condition is stated to be out of danger, police said.

Following the gun battle that took place around 4 am, the police seized the motorbike, one country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.

Biswal allegedly shot dead one person in Rajnagar area on Monday and he faces two other cases of murder, police said.

Police were in search of Biswal, who was wanted in several other criminal cases including attempt to murder, extortion and illegal arms possession, police said.

