Pune: 4 Army men, including major, booked for assaulting jawan

History-sheeter teen killed by mob in Maha's Jalna, 9 arrested

Press Trust of India  |  Jalna 

A 17-year-old boy with several crime cases against his name died after receiving severe injuries in a beating by a mob in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said.

The minor and his brothers had looted a family in Lohar Mohalla here on June 6 after which the latter, along with friends, ransacked the deceased's house, said Inspector Sanjay Deshmukh of Sadar Bazar police station.

"When the deceased came to check on his house on Sunday, he was spotted by a mob which assaulted him. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries, following which his sister lodged a complaint," he said.

Deshmukh said 20 people were booked for the assault on the minor, of which nine people, including two women, have been arrested and remanded in police custody till June 14.

"The deceased, his brothers and their father have several cases against their names under IPC, MCOCA and the MaharashtraPreventionofDangerousActivitiesofSlumlords (MPDA). The deceased walked free in these cases as he was a minor," said Crime Branch Inspector Rajendra Singh Gour.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 20:55 IST

