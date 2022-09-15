Amit Shah urges Assam, Arunachal to resolve boundary dispute at earliest

-
ALSO READ
Assam-Arunachal border dispute likely to be resolved by next year: Shah
Assam, Arunachal CMs sign pact to resolve decades-old border dispute
Nepal PM Deuba urges Modi to establish mechanism to resolve boundary issue
Mizoram, Assam to hold CM-level talks in Delhi to resolve border dispute
Home Minister Shah to visit Arunachal Pradesh on May 21 for two-day visit
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments to resolve their boundary dispute at the earliest in order to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a peaceful and prosperous Northeast.
Shah said this here while chairing a meeting of chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu to resolve the boundary issues of the two states.
The home minister assured both the chief ministers of maximum possible assistance from the central government in this regard.
Shah urged both the chief ministers to resolve the boundary dispute at the earliest in order to fulfil the vision of the prime minister of a peaceful and prosperous Northeast, sources said.
As many as 12 panels were formed by the governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, following discussions between the two chief ministers on July 15.
The two states, as per the declaration, decided to restrict the number of 'disputed villages' to 86, instead of the previous 123, and agreed to make attempts to resolve all issues by September 15.
Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804.1-km-long border.
Arunachal Pradesh, which was made a Union territory in 1972, had complained that several forested tracts in the plains that traditionally belonged to hill tribal chiefs and communities were unilaterally transferred to Assam.
After Arunachal Pradesh achieved statehood in 1987, a tripartite committee was appointed which recommended that certain territories be transferred from Assam to Arunachal. Assam contested this claim and the matter is in the Supreme Court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 20:13 IST