Man, accused of chain snatching, motorbike thefts, held

The city police has arrested a man from Kasarwadavali area here for alleged involvement in cases of chain snatching and motorbike thefts.

The police had arrested his accomplice earlier but (21), resident of Borivili, had given them the slip, said

Singh was arrested from the city Monday, he said.

On the night of May 14, a police patrolling team spotted two men moving around in suspicious manner in Vijay Nagri locality here. When the police accosted them, Singh fled while the other, Gafirld (44), was held.

Menezes, resident of Mira Road, allegedly revealed during interrogation that he and Singh were involved in several cases of chain snatching and motorbike theft.

His questioning led to Singh's arrest Monday.

Two cases of theft of two-wheelers -- one from Navghar in Mulund and another from Kasarwadavali -- and as many cases of chain snatching registered with station have been detected with the arrest of the duo, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)