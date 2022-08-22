Home Minister Amit Shah to chair Central Zonal Council meet in Bhopal today

-
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to chair North Zonal Council meeting in Rajasthan today
India's common interests far outweigh differences, Wang Yi tells envoy
Rewriting an industrial hazards law that followed the Bhopal gas leak
Amit Shah to chair North Zonal Council meeting in Jaipur on July 9
Amit Shah to chair inter-state council meeting in Bhopal on Monday
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Monday chair a Central Zonal Council meeting in Bhopal where issues like connectivity, power, sharing of river water and other matters of common interests will be discussed, officials said.
The Central Zonal Council comprises Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
The meeting will be attended by chief ministers, ministers, chief secretaries, principal secretaries and senior officers of the member states and Central government, a home ministry official said.
There will be discussions on issues of common interests in areas of connectivity, power, river water sharing and other matters, the official said.
As per the established procedure and practice, the zonal council meeting is preceded by a standing committee of the council in which the agenda items to be placed before the council are scrutinised and prioritised.
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a statement said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel are also arriving to take part in the meeting.
It is an important meeting in which the welfare of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, farmers' welfare, crime against women and children, internal security and prevention of terrorism and Naxalism will be discussed at length, which will benefit all the four states, Chouhan said.
The Narendra Modi government has been regularly holding meetings of the zonal councils as a part of its overall strategy to strengthen and promote cooperative and competitive federalism in the country, another official said.
There are five zonal councils in the country which were set up in 1957 under Section 15-22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.
Union home minister is the chairman of each of these zonal councils and chief ministers of the host state (to be chosen by rotation every year) is the vice-chairman.
Two more ministers from each state are nominated as members by the governor.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU