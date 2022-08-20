JUST IN
Business Standard

Amit Shah to chair inter-state council meeting in Bhopal on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the central region of the Inter State Council here on Monday, officials said.

He will arrive in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Sunday night, said state home minister Narottam Mishra. The inter-state council meeting will take place at Kushabhau Thakre Hall (known as Minto Hall earlier). Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be attending the meeting, officials added. Shah will later lay the foundation stone of a National Forensic Sciences University and address a seminar before returning to Delhi on Monday night.

First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 21:18 IST

