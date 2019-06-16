Hong Kong leader apologises for causing 'conflict and disputes'

Embattled leader apologised Sunday for the way her administration tried to pass a law allowing extraditions to China, the cause of unprecedented protests and clashes this week.

"The admitted that shortcomings in the government's work has lead to a lot of conflict and disputes in society and has disappointed and distressed many citizens," a statement from her office said.

"The apologises to the citizens and promises to accept criticism with the most sincere and humble attitude," it added.

