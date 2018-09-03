'Honour killing': Woman shot dead by relative in Pakistan

-
A woman health worker has been gunned down with an assault rifle by her sister's husband over "honour" in Pakistan's Punjab province, a media report said today.
Bushra Parveen, 35, is survived by two children.
The suspect, Khawar Imran, a vice-chairman of a local government body, had suspicion about the character of Parveen who lived in Chakrian village of Gujrat district, Dawn news reported.
According to the police, Imran entered Parveen's house and opened fire at her with assault rifle Kalashnikov, killing her on the spot on Sunday.
He managed to flee after committing the crime.
A case of murder has been lodged against the suspect on the report of Mazhar Iqbal, the husband of the deceased woman.
Police said that Parveen worked as a woman health worker.
