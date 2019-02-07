Hooch toll rises to six, 9 officials face action

The toll in spurious case in adjoining district Thursday rose to six withtwo more deaths, prompting authorities to take action against nine officials.

Authorities suspended the excise inspector, two head constables and two constables of the department.

Besides, SP has sent four cops including station to police line.

Ramvriksha, 32, Bedupar village under station died on Wednesday around 12.30 in the night and Ramnath, 45, of the same village died Thursday morning.

On Tuesday night Chanchal Chauhan, 45, died after consuming the intoxicant, while Deba Nishad (55), Heera Lal Nishad (33) and Awadh Kishore Nishad had died immediately after consuming the drink on Monday.

"In the post-mortem report the cause behind the death of two people was not clear so the viscera sample has been sent to for to ascertain te cause of death. The post-mortem report of other bodies is awaited. SHO Tarya Sujan, along with and two constables of the area have been called at police lines, SP said.

DM had sent report to government.

"After my report to the government, and two head constables and two constables of excise department have been suspended, the DM said.

As per locals there was a fair in the village on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya and a lot of people had consumed the spurious liquor.

