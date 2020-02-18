JUST IN
IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Can't wait to get Virat out, announces fit-again Boult
Business Standard

Hope Pandya gets to play some cricket before IPL 2020: MI bowling coach

Shane Bond will be traveling to Mumbai for a meeting with the franchise and asked about Pandya, the MI bowling coach is confident that the all-rounder will come back stronger.

BS Web Team & PTI  |  Wellington 

Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians, Malinga
Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond wants all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a back surgery, to play a few matches before the Indian Premier League, beginning March 29.

Bond will be travelling to Mumbai for a meeting with the franchise and asked about Pandya, the MI bowling coach is confident that the all-rounder will come back stronger.

"I only hope he gets to play some cricket before the IPL and always believe it's better to spend a little bit longer for coming back rather than rushing it," Bond said.
 

"There's no doubt he can come back. I am just pleased that they are taking an orthodox approach with Hardik's rehabilitation and T20s, especially IPL will be nice for him to comeback as he will not be over-bowled."

Pandya underwent a productive net session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru recently.

He was seen facing throwdown in the nets and mainly played with a straight bat. It is not yet clear if he will make a comeback in the South Africa ODIs next month or the IPL.

Earlier this month, Pandya was ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full match fitness.

The decision was taken after the 26-year-old consulted spinal surgeon James Allibone in the United Kingdom.

Pandya underwent a successful surgery in October last year to treat an acute lower-back injury and has remained out of action since.

Check Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 full schedule here
 

Date Match Time Venue
MAR 29, SUN Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Mumbai
APR 1, WED Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Hyderabad
APR 5, SUN Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 4:00 PM Mumbai
APR 8, WED Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Mohali
APR 12, SUN Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Kolkata
APR 15, WED Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Mumbai
APR 20, MON Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM Mumbai
APR 24, FRI Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Chennai
APR 28, TUE Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Mumbai
MAY 1, FRI Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Mumbai
MAY 6, WED Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Delhi
MAY 9, SAT Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Mumbai
MAY 11, MON Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Jaipur
MAY 17, SUN Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Bengaluru

First Published: Tue, February 18 2020. 15:22 IST

