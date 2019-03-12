IndiGo woos Jet Airways' pilots, offers compensation for overdue salaries

Budget carrier is offering jobs to pilots of along with compensation for overdue salaries from the cash-strapped full service

IndiGo, the country's largest in terms of market share, Tuesday also said that all job offers are in line with its current terms and conditions.

Crisis-hit has not paid salaries to its pilots, engineers and other senior management for more than three months now.

" is offering Jet Airways' pilots job opportunities," an told

The no-frills airline's response came to queries on whether it was looking to hire pilots from and also offering them significant amount as joining bonuses.

The queries were sent to IndiGo's

"We are not offering a signing bonus. We are offering a compensation for overdue salaries," the said.

On whether IndiGo is offering a bonus after third year of contract for pilots who would join from Jet Airways, the replied in the negative.

Regarding shortage of pilots, IndiGo said it has an internal upgrade programme in place and is able to upgrade pilots in sufficient manner.

"Our pilot hiring programme always includes hiring from the market and Jet Airways is part of the external hiring programme," the spokesperson said.

IndiGo is facing acute shortage of commanders amid aggressive expansion of its fleet. The carrier has more than 210 planes in its fleet.

Earlier, an industry source told that IndiGo was wooing Jet Airways pilots with attractive pay packets to meet the shortage of commanders.

"We are conducting open house interviews to getting contact with pilots. That's a common practice in the industry not specific to Jet Airways," the spokesperson noted.

Shortage of trained and experienced pilots has been a problem for domestic amid capacity expansion to meet rising passenger traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)