Hot, dry day ahead in Delhi

Tuesday is expected to be another hot and dry day in the national capital, with the likely to touch the 43-degree mark, the said.

At 8:30 am, the city recorded a minimum of 23 degrees Celsius, and the humidity level at 36 per cent, the local said.

On Monday, the city recorded a high of 41.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a low of 25.4 degrees

MeT officials had earlier predicted that the will continue its upward trend this week.

Private agency had said that will remain dry throughout the remaining days of May and a few areas of the Delhi- region may witness heat wave conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)