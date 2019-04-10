How is Google's GPay operating without authorisation: Delhi HC asks RBI

The on Wednesday asked the of India (RBI) how Google's app, GPay, was facilitating financial transactions without the requisite authorisation from it.

A bench of and Justice A J Bhambhani posed the query to RBI while hearing a PIL which claimed that GPay was acting as a payments system provider in violation of the Payments and Settlements Act as it has no valid authorisation from the central of the country to carry out such functions.

The court issued notice to RBI and India seeking their stand on the issue raised in the plea by Abhijit Mishra, who has contended that GPay does not figure in RBI's list of authorised 'payment systems operators' released by the central on March 20, 2019.