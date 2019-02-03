HP CM thanks Modi for laying foundation stone of college

-
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone of a college in Chamba online, officials said.
Congratulating the people of the district, Thakur said the multi-crore government model degree college will benefit thousands of students.
Modi was on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to inaugurate several development projects.
