HP CM thanks Modi for laying foundation stone of college

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone of a college in Chamba online, officials said.

Congratulating the people of the district, Thakur said the multi-crore government model degree college will benefit thousands of students.

Modi was on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to inaugurate several development projects.

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 20:00 IST

