Haryana women wrestlers pick 7 gold in Junior Nationals

Press Trust of India  |  Surat 

Haryana picked up seven freestyle gold to completely dominate the second day of competitions in the Junior National Wrestling Championship here on Sunday.

Out of the 10 weight categories in action on Sunday, Haryana wrestlers finished on top of the podium in seven.

Anju (53kg), Priyanka (57kg), Anjali (59kg), Tina (65kg), Sonika Hooda (68kg), Nisha (72kg) and Karuna (76kg) won gold in their respective categories.

Uttar Pradesh bagged two gold through Neelam (50kg) and Aarju Tomar (55kg) while the remaining category was won by Apoorva (62kg) of Madhya Pradesh.

In the team championship, Haryana stood first with 233 points, followed by Uttar Pradesh (161 points) and Maharashtra (96 points).

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 19:55 IST

