HP CM thanks people for massive mandate, congratulates Modi, Shah

Thursday thanked the state's electorate for their unprecedented support to the BJP and congratulated and for the massive mandate in the Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling BJP is set to make a clean sweep in Himachal Pradesh, as its candidates are leading with over 3.23 lakh votes on each of the state's all four Lok Sabha seats -- Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Shimla.

"It is for the first time in the history of the state that BJP candidates have won with such a huge margin in all the parliamentary seats (of the state)," the said in a statement here.

The result is a referendum of the people of the nation and the state on the policies and programmes of the BJP governments at the Centre and the state, he said.

In his congratulatory message to Modi and Shah, Thakur said, "It is a mandate for a strong and vibrant which is only possible under the dynamic leadership of "



The results are vindication of the policies and programmes of the NDA government initiated during his five years of eventful tenure, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)