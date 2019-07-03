HP HC sets up panel to examine causes behind Shimla school bus accident

The Himachal Pradesh High Court Wednesday set up a three-member panel to examine causes behind a school bus accident in which two children and the driver were killed.

A bench of Chief Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice Anoop Chitkara formed the panel, taking suo motu cognisance of the school bus accident on Jhanjiri Road in Shimla on Monday.

The committee would comprise of Council of Indian Road Congress member Jaswant Singh, Himachal Road Transport Corporation's former Chief General Manager Rajeev Gupta and HPPWD's retired Chief Engineer Satish Sagar.

The court also directed the committee to examine causes for occurrence of such accidents and problems created due to the haphazard parking of vehicles.

The court asked the committee to also focus on availability of infrastructure and the steps that can be taken by the government.

It also asked the panel to suggest ways and means of strengthening the enforcement of law to regulate traffic properly.

