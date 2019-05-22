HP village under Kangra Lok Sabha seat records 100 percent voting

A tribal village under parliamentary constituency in recorded 100 percent voting on Sunday, an said.

All the 135 voters including 75 men and 60 women in Bara Bhangal village polling station, which falls under Baijnath assembly segment of the Lok Sabha seat, exercised their right to franchise on May 19, he added.

parliamentary segment witnessed 70.49 percent voting on Sunday during the final phase of polling in the country.

Eleven candidates are in the fray in Kangra with the ruling BJP's Kishan Kapoor and Pawan Kajal of the pitted against each other in a direct fight.

Food, Civil Supplies and in Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government, Kishan Kapoor is an MLA from Dharamshala.

Pawan Kajal, on the other hand, is an MLA from Kangra assembly segment.

The BJP gave the party ticket to Kapoor after dropping veteran Kapoor is a five-time MLA, having been elected to the state assembly in 1990, 1993, 1998, 2007 and 2017.

Pawan Kajal is a two-time MLA having won the assembly elections in 2012 and 2017.

An assembly by-election is certain in case of victory of either of the two.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)