HPCL launches two new fuel additives

Corporation Limited (HPCL) launched two new fuel additives-- Vinner Petrol Plus and Vinner Diesel Plus.

Director-Retail of HPCL GSV on Monday launched the products which will also be available in small convenient pouches to make available the advantage of branded fuels to esteemed customers across the country.

Fuel additives are compounds that are formulated to enhance the quality and efficiency of fuels used in motor vehicles

"We are happy to announce that today we have launched the fuel additives 'Vinner Petrol Plus and Vinner Diesel Plus' in the market," GSV told ANI.

"in order to make available the advantage of branded fuels to esteemed customers across the country, HPCL has worked out the alternative by introducing aftermarket fuel performance enhancing additives in small convenient pouches. Vinner Petrol Plus and Vinner Diesel Plus will be available in the market in pouches in different sizes," he added.

