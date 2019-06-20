HPCL installs reactor at AP refinery under expansion project

Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday said it has installed country's largest reactor at its in as part of the refinery modernisation project.

As a part of the Modernization Project (VRMP), India's largest full conversion hydrocracker unit (FCHCU) with a capacity of 3.053 million tonnes per annum is being set up.

The licensor for this unit is (UOP) and the Project Management is Limited (EIL), the company said in a statement.

HPCL is expanding the capacity from present 8.33 million tonnes per annum to 15 million tonnes a year at a cost of Rs 20,928 crore by July 2020.

"The first and second stage reactors are the heart of this unit. The which is heaviest in India, with an erection weight of 1,646 tones (1,858 tones including internals), has a wall thickness of 254.5 mm and stands 55.6 meters tall. The weighs in at 454 tonnes, has a wall thickness of 184.5 mm and stands 28.5 meters tall," it said.

Both the reactors, supplied by were shipped via barge from vendor's workshop at Hazira in on March 22 and received at Vizag on April 24.

"The was successfully erected on June 11, 2019. The with an erection was successfully erected on June 18. This is one of the heaviest reactors erected in a single piece in the Indian oil industry," the statement added.

