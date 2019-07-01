HRD rules out proposal to provide hostel facilities in all KVs

The HRD Ministry Monday ruled out any proposal to provide hostel facility in all Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs).

The information was shared by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in response to a written question in Lok Sabha about whether a plan is being considered for providing hostel facilities.

"No such proposals are under consideration of the government at present.

"KVs are day schools which have been opened primarily to cater to the educational needs of the wards of transferable central government employees including defence personnel on the receipt of the proposal in the prescribed proforma from Ministries or government departments," Nishank said.

At present hostel facilities are available in 9 KVs with limited number of seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)