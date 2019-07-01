Grace Jones quits 'Bond 25' at last minute: Report

Music legend Grace Jones reportedly quit "Bond 25" minutes after arriving on the sets.

According to the Independent, Jones, who essayed the role of May Day in 1985's James Bond film "A View to a Kill", was suppose to make a cameo appearance in the new movie fronted by Daniel Craig.

As reported by The Sun, Jones was scheduled to appear in the film and share a scene with Craig, but was shocked to discover that she had very few lines in the film.

A source told the publication that Jones, 71, was expecting to appear in a far bigger role in the film.

"Grace's 007 homecoming was meant to be a real crowd-pleasing moment. Bosses were really excited about landing her.

"But it turns out Grace was expecting to play a bigger role in the movie and took her brief cameo as a slight. She was out of there quicker than it takes to rustle up a martini," the source said.

The report comes as one of the new setbacks for the "Bond 25" makers.

The first roadblock was when Danny Boyle left the project due to "creative differences" and was replaced by Cary Fukunaga.

It was followed by Craig's on set injury in Jamaica.

The film's production also suffered due to a "controlled explosion" causing damage to the filming stage at iconic Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, leaving one crew member injured.

Reports of delays also surfaced which were denied by both the director and film's antagonist Rami Malek.

The movie is currently filming in London.

