Hry govt issues guidelines for salons, beauty parlours, other shops in the state

The Haryana government on Saturday issued detailed guidelines for salons, beauty parlours and sweet shops to take safety measures against the coronavirus.

These outlets should provide services with complete safety measures, use disinfection and sanitization after each service, and should not allow a person with fever, cold, cough and throat pain, the guidelines said. The clients and the staff inside these shops will have to wear masks, it added.

Barber shops, except those in containment zones, have started to reopen during the fourth phase of lockdown.

"Hand sanitisers shall be made available at entry and all staff shall wear face mask, head cover and apron at all times and compulsorily, the government said in a statement.

Disposable towel/paper sheets shall be used for each client and all equipment must be sanitized after each use. Staff should sanitise their hands after every haircut/shave etc.

Appointments or token system should be adopted to stagger client entry and adequate spacing of at least 1 metre shall be maintained for seating. All common areas, floors, lifts, lounge area, staircase and handrails must be disinfected with one per cent sodium hypochlorite solution minimum twice daily.

Carpets and floor area should be cleaned frequently, the guidelines said.

Sharp waste which includes blades, disposable razors etc. should be collected in puncture-proof, leak-proof white container with 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution. The container once 3/4th filled should be handed over separately to municipalities for disposal.

The staff and helpers should be educated to use face masks and cough etiquette and if they are found to be symptomatic for COVID 19, they should be immediately referred to the health department.

Posters will have to be displayed at the entrance about cough etiquette and social distancing.

The sweet shops will not be allowed to serve sweets/food inside the shop. Customers can take away packed items and the facility of home delivery can also be provided to them.

Marriage/banquet halls can be opened with a maximum number of fifty guests at any time. However, they have to obtain prior permission for organizing marriage functions in their premises from the Deputy Commissioner or any other officer authorized by him.

Every marriage/banquet hall owner shall deploy guards at the entry point with sanitizers and thermal scanners. It shall be ensured that no person is allowed to enter without thermal scanning, sanitization and mask.

