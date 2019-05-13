'Hua to hua' remark shows arrogance of Congress: Modi

Tearing into Sam Pitroda's "hua to hua" (whatever happened, happened) remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Monday said people are now saying "enough is enough" in response.

He sought to dismiss "claims by pundits and planted reports from Delhi" that there was no " wave". "The wave is coming out from each home," he said.

Addressing an election rally here in Madhya Pradesh, said in incidents like the and scams like CWG, 2G spectrum and coal allocation happened under the watch of the Rahul Gandhi-led party, which brazenly says "hua to hua".

Modi also reiterated his claim that the Gandhis used warship INS Viraat for "picnic". But when questions were raised about it, the said "hua to hua", he added.

Jawans died in terror and Naxal attacks, but the kept saying, "hua to hua", he said.

Replying to a reporter's question on the 1984 riots, Pitroda, a and of the Overseas Congress said last week, "Hua to hua..."



"'Hua to hua' are not mere three words, they reflect the ideology and arrogance of the Congress. People are now saying 'enough is enough' in response to it," Modi said.

'Hua to hua' is the Congress' answer to scams, he said. "These 'mahamilavati' people are saying 'hua to hua', but the country is now saying 'mahamilavati logon ab bahut hua' (enough is enough)," he said, referring to the coming together of Congress and like-minded parties against the BJP.

Poor people who never got pucca houses, electricity, LPG and toilets during Congress era due to its "hua to hua" casual approach are now saying enough is enough, Modi said.

Targeting the in over its "failure" to implement farmers loan waiver promise, Modi likened people to God and said, "The Congress cheated God."



The Congress has objections in raising the "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogan, he said.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Modi said the "naamdar" begins his speeches abusing him.

Modi attributed the failure of senior Congress Digvijay Singh, contesting the Lok Sabha polls from seat, to cast his vote to "internal bickering" within the party.

"It also reflects the arrogance of the Congress as when the entire country, including the President, myself and others went to vote, Singh did not go to vote as he was afraid, Modi said.

On the PM-Kisan scheme, under which Rs 6,000 per annum are transferred to the accounts of farmers who have less than five acres of land, Modi said after the Lok Sabha polls, the five-acre condition would be removed, and more cultivators would be covered.

Modi criticised the Congress for "neglecting" tribals. "Tribals exist in this country from the time of Lord Four generations of a family served as PM after Independence but they couldnt see the tribals. It was who set up a separate tribal ministry for tribals, Modi said.

