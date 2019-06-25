Huawei exec asks Canada to quash US extradition request

Lawyers for a at Chinese asked Canada's on Monday to quash proceedings against Wanzhou and for her to be released.

The court proceedings are scheduled to start on January 20. is currently out on bail.

The wants to put on trial for fraud for allegedly violating sanctions and lying about it to US banks -- accusations that her lawyers dispute.

A copy of the letter to was not made public.

But in a press release announcing the letter Meng's lawyers urged Lametti to "withdraw the proceedings because the proceedings are without merit and cessation of the proceedings would be in the best interests of Canada's national interests." They argue that the case is "palpably" political and "simply extraordinary" from legal, jurisdictional and foreign policy perspectives.

"In our view, is at cross-roads respecting the United States' request that extradite Ms. Meng, for conduct that could not be an offence in and which is at odds with Canadian values and established foreign policy regarding Iran," they said.

Under Canadian law, the can intervene in cases.

Canada's relations with have soured over Meng's arrest on a US warrant in December 2018 during a flight stopover in

In a move widely seen as retaliation and described by some observers as "hostage diplomacy," detained two Canadians -- former and -- and blocked Canadian agricultural shipments worth billions of dollars.

It later accused Kovrig of espionage and alleged that Spavor provided him with intelligence.

Former Canadian recently urged to reject the US extradition request and cancel the case.

disagreed.

"It would set a very dangerous precedent for Canada to alter its behavior when it comes to honoring an extradition treaty in response to external pressure," she said.

Lametti's office said it would be "inappropriate" to comment while Meng's case is before the courts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)