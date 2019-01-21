JUST IN
HUDCO Q3 profit up 27% to Rs 328 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned HUDCO Monday reported a 27 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 328.26 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 258.68 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,319.65 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,102.33 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) provides loans for housing and urban infrastructure projects.

