Human mind can overcome any disease: Parrikar

Ailing Manohar Parrikar on Monday said the human mind can overcome any

His message came on the World Cancer Day being observed on Monday.

Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and is currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New

"Human mind can overcome any #WorldCancerDay," Parrikar tweeted on Monday.

The was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year. Since then he has been admitted to hospitals in Delhi, New York, and

Sources at AIIMS had on Saturday said that his health condition was stable.

He is admitted at the at AIIMS under the observation of oncologist

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani, and had met him the ailing in earlier to enquire about his health.

