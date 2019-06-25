Humid morning in Delhi, thunderstorm predicted in evening

It was a humid morning in the national capital Tuesday with the weatherman predicting gusty winds and towards the evening.

"The minimum temperature at 8.30 am was 27.8 degrees Celsius while the humidity level was 72 per cent," a MeT said.

The afternoon would see overcast conditions and, the said, adding, "Gusty winds and are likely towards the evening."



The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Monday, the city recorded a high of 35.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, and a low of 27.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 55 and 78 percent.

