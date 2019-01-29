JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Given green signal by party to contest again from Mathura: Hema Malini

IBHAS complying with Bio-Medical Waste Management rules, NGT told
Business Standard

Hyderabad-Ahmedabad via Nashik flight from Alliance Air

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, Tuesday said it would be introducing flights from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad via Nashik and in the return direction from February 1.

The route has been awarded to Alliance Air to bolster regional connectivity under 'Connecting India' mission of the government, a press release said.

The airline would commence daily flights between Hyderabad and Nashik.

Operations from Nashik to Ahmedabad would be on all days except Sunday.

All flights would operate with a 70-seater ATR-72, the release said adding there would be inaugural offers on fares.

There has been a long-standing demand from business community for connectivity from Nashik and these flights would offer seamless connectivity to other domestic and major international connections from Hyderabad and Ahmedabad as well, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 18:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements