Hyderabad-Ahmedabad via Nashik flight from Alliance Air

-
ALSO READ
AI pilots' union suggests fleet, network expansion
ICPA writes to Air India over grounding of aircrafts
APAI opposes Air India's decision to have single GDS platform
Irish woman abuses AI crew over glass of wine
Air Passengers Association of India (APAI) Petition the Government on the Anti-consumer Move by Air India
-
: Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, Tuesday said it would be introducing flights from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad via Nashik and in the return direction from February 1.
The route has been awarded to Alliance Air to bolster regional connectivity under 'Connecting India' mission of the government, a press release said.
The airline would commence daily flights between Hyderabad and Nashik.
Operations from Nashik to Ahmedabad would be on all days except Sunday.
All flights would operate with a 70-seater ATR-72, the release said adding there would be inaugural offers on fares.
There has been a long-standing demand from business community for connectivity from Nashik and these flights would offer seamless connectivity to other domestic and major international connections from Hyderabad and Ahmedabad as well, the release said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU