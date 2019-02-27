I-League 2nd division: Hindustan FC's match against Lonestar Kashmir in doubt

Uncertainty looms large over the second division match between and scheduled to be held in on March 4 following escalated tensions between and in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attacks.

According to an of club, the fate of the match is uncertain and the Football Federation (AIFF) is closely monitoring the situation before taking a final call.

"Due to current political situation, there is uncertainty over Hindustan FC's away match against on March 4. The AIFF is monitoring the situation closely," of D K Bose said.

The tense cross-border situation after the Pulwama attack had already affected sporting activities in the Valley with two Hero first division matches, involving Real FC, being at the receiving end.

While defending champions decided to pull out of their game against Real Kashmir to be held in on February 18 after the Pulwama attacks on February 14, the the February 28 tie between East Bengal and the Kashmir outfit was shifted to

To make matters worse, the second division matches between Kashmir and Ahmedabad Racquet Academy (on February 24) and the home team's clash against Bengaluru FC (Reserves) to be held on Wednesday were also postponed due to the volatile security situation in the Valley.

