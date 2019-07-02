I'm absolutely fine: Himesh Reshammiya rubbishes accident reports

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya on Tuesday said the reports of his car accident are "absolutely wrong" and he is fine.

On Tuesday morning reports of Reshammiya meeting with an accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway started doing the rounds.

"I'm absolutely fine, the that I met with an accident is absolutely wrong," Reshammiya said in a statement.

As per the reports, the music director's driver was severely injured in the accident, but Reshammiya refuted saying the chauffeur has suffered minor injury.

"I was not in the car and the driver is absolutely fine. His foot is injured and he is in the hospital. He was hit by some car when he came out of his car to go to the washroom. His car was also hit from behind by other car," he added.

Reshammiya is currently judging kids singing-reality TV show "Superstar Singer".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)