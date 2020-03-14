I-T dept wants Goa PSUs to use Vivad se Vishwas scheme to resolve disputes

The office of the has urged the state chief secretary to suggest the public sector undertakings (PSUs) to sort out their tax-related disputes under the 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme.

Talking to reporters in Panaji on the sidelines of an event, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Goa), B V Gopinath, on Friday said that five state PSUs are locked in corporate tax dispute with the department.

The Parliament on Friday approved a bill that will provide an opportunity to taxpayers to settle disputes by paying due taxes with a complete waiver of interest and penalty till March 31.

The Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill was passed by voice vote and returned by the Rajya Sabha as it was a money bill. It was approved by the Lok Sabha on March 4.

"We have already approached the chief secretary and urged him to suggest the PSUs to avail the Vivad se Vishwas scheme," he said.

Total Rs 2 crore tax dues are still pending with five PSUs run by the state government, he said.

"The department is trying to reach out to the parties involved in the disputes through chartered accountants and lawyers," Gopinath said, adding that since this is a voluntary scheme, no one can be forced to opt for it.

He said the coronavirus outbreak was likely to affect the tax collection in the coastal state.