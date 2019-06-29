I've never felt more human: Shia LaBeouf

Actor Shia LaBeouf has opened up about his tumultuous last few years, saying he now in a peaceful space.

In an interview with MTV, the 33-year-old actor said he is grateful for everything in his life, including his career.

"I've never had my feet as firmly planted in the floor as I do now. I've never felt more human. I am very aware of how lucky I am. I am on my ninth life," LaBeouf said.

The actor said he was "totally lost" few years back and believes checking into rehab and writing his upcoming semi-biographical movie "Honey Boy" saved him.

"I was totally lost. And quite apathetic to my whole craft and my life. Really like bottom barrel for me, which is what I needed. I wasn't going to stop doing what I was doing until that happened to me.

"I found my way to survive and be able to flourish. I feel like my best stuff has come in the last five years and none of that was studio work. I have a good group around me now. I am closer to my family than I ever have been before," Labeouf added.

He said his past mistakes have made him introspect.

"F**k ups have a way of introducing yourself to yourself. You hit the wall enough, you start reflecting. My well is full and that comes from living a certain kind of life," the actor added.

LaBeouf will be next seen in "The Peanut Butter Falcon", which is set to be released in the US on August 9.

