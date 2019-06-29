JUST IN
Man killed over family dispute

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A 25 year-old-man was allegedly killed by family members of his brother's wife in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said Saturday, adding that five accused have been arrested by them.

The deceased, Ramesh Chavan, was attacked with a knife when he and his kin confronted the in-laws and other family members of his brother Dinesh Chavan, a Kalwa police station official said.

Police said the provocation behind the attack was the recent quarrel between Dinesh and his wife Farzana following which she had left for her parents' house in Mumbra.

The accused have been identified as Zarina, mother of Farzana alias Mamta, Firoz Shaikh, Mahesh Gupta, Amin Shaikh and Abdul Shaikh, said a Kalwa police station officer.

