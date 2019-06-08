Venezuela's Maduro says border with Colombia to reopen

Venezuela's on Friday ordered the reopening of the country's border with in western Tachira state, near where international aid refused by has amassed.

The economically-devastated South American nation is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other essentials amid a power struggle between Maduro and Juan Guaido, who has been recognised as by more than 50 including the

Announcing the reopening of the frontier on Twitter, Maduro said: "We are a people of peace that strongly defends our independence and self-determination."



The leader, however, did not say whether crucial border bridges, closed since August 2015 after two Venezuelan soldiers were wounded by suspected smugglers, would be unblocked.

Maduro in February ordered the total closure of land frontiers with and Colombia, as well as sea and air links with in the

Guaido wanted to bring and medicine into the country, but the Maduro-backed army blocked the border bridges and prevented the entry of cargo.

Maduro says is the victim of an "economic war" waged by the and believes the aid was a smoke screen to prepare a "foreign invasion".

The in May reopened its land border with and the sea route with Aruba, but not with other islands such as Bonaire and Curacao.

Relations between and Colombia, who share a land border stretching 2,220 kilometres (1,380 miles), have been broken since February 23 after Colombian announced his support for Guaido.

Many Venezuelans cross the frontier illegally every day to get supplies because of the serious shortage of basic necessities.

