I will always be there for development of football in Delhi: Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri, the all-time leading scorer for in international football, says he is always there to help develop the sport in the national capital, where he was brought up.

The 34-year-old was Friday conferred the first ever Ratna honour by Delhi, the association governing the sport in the city.

"I am honoured by the kind gesture of and recognising me with the Football Ratna award. My support will always be there for the development of football in and I am sure the current management is working hard to develop football in and make Delhi a model football state in India," Chhetri said.

Shaji Prabhakaran, himself a former of repute and at the Football Federation and FIFA, presented the award to Chhetri.

"We are inspired by the spectacular achievements of Sunil. His professionalism, dedication, discipline and passion, on and off the field, is an example not only for the football fraternity but also for every Indian to dream big and achieve something spectacular in life," Prabhakaran said.

"It is a great honour for us to confer the first ever Football Ratna to and we express our gratitude and thanks to Sunil for his time and inspiration to develop football in Delhi."



On the occasion, also honoured Shubham Sarangi, youth from Delhi who is currently the of Delhi Dynamos squad for ISL.

Shubham was part of since the age of 12 years and represented in U-14 and U-17 youth national teams.

