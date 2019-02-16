Vadra says 'witch hunt' against him after ED attaches assets

Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, Saturday termed as "witch hunt" the Enforcement Directorate's action of attaching assets of a firm linked to him, and claimed that it showed "complete misuse of assertion of power".

alleged "relentless harassment" a day after the (ED) said it has attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of a firm linked to him in connection with the Bikaner land scam case.

"I have had nothing to hide and I am surely not above the law. I have deposed for almost 6 days; ranging from 8 to 12 hours per day with a 40 minute lunch break, and have been escorted to the washroom," said in a post.

He said he has completely cooperated and adhered to the rules whenever called in any part of the country.

"Attachment of my work place -- my office and areas that are sub judice, shows a complete misuse of assertion of power, a complete vindictive & vicious witch hunt," he alleged.

"When truth sustains and prevails, I suppose an apology is all that will suffice. Will stay determined for justice for me," said.

The ED has issued a provisional order for attachment of the assets under the Prevention of Act (PMLA).

It had grilled Vadra in this case in twice earlier this week. His mother was also asked to depose but was allowed to go after completion of brief legal procedures.

Vadra was also questioned by the ED for three consecutive days last week in connection with a probe into allegations of to purchase assets abroad.

