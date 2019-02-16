BSNL to launch 4G service in Bihar by February end: CGM

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will launch 4G service in Bihar by the end of this month, a top official has said.

The 4G service would be launched on 3G spectrum in 40 cities and towns of Bihar by the end of this month, Bihar Circle, Patna Chief General Manager G C Srivastava said on Friday.

"Though, we have not got 4G spectrum to start this service but we will be launching 4G services in Bihar on existing 3G spectrum. We will first launch the 4G services in Nawada, Jehanabad and Ara (Bhojpur) by the end of this month and then it will spread to other areas," Srivastava said.

Asked whether it is possible to provide 4G service on 3G spectrum, he said that technically, there is no problem in doing so. He said that it is difficult to start 4G service in Patna due to some other problems but the capital city would also get the service soon.

Sources said that 4G service would be rolled out in all the 40 towns/cities by April end.

Stating that BSNL is leading service provider in the state, the CGM said that BSNL has added 1.7 lakh new mobile subscribers in January this year.

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:30 IST

