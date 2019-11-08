IAF launches multiplayer version of mobile game 'Indian Air Force - A Cut Above'

The Indian Air Force on Friday launched the multiplayer version of its interactive mobile game which lets users experience the thrill of flying a combat aircraft.

The multiplayer version of the game named "Indian Air Force - A Cut Above" was launched by Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora here.

The then chief of air staff, B S Dhanoa, had launched the single-player version of the game on May 31.

The game, available for Android and iOS, is a combat simulator which lets the players choose from an array of fighter aircraft, including Tejas, Rafale Mirage-2000, Su-30 among others.

The multiplayer version has two modes - team battles, where players team up, and death match, a free for all where the last man standing is the winner.

The game allows IAF aspirants to experience first hand the roles of an air warrior, as well as means to apply and appear for recruitment from the comfort of a mobile phone.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)