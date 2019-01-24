IAF resumes normal operation at Arunachal Pradesh's ALG

The Thursday started its normal operation at Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in of after its helicopter was prevented by local residents from landing Wednesday at the ALG.

The local residents had spread across the ALG runway of Wednesday to prevent landing of the helicopter to protest the IAF chopper not carrying cardamom produced by them to Miao.

Shillong-based defence Wing Ratnakar Singh said in a statement that IAF has always been supporting the locals around all ALGs and border areas.

However, because of some miscommunication, the official request for carriage of civilians and the load was not available on Wednesday.

The normal operation with IAF load to build up ALG has been restored on Thursday and based on requisition by state authority, carrying of civilian load and passengers has commenced, Singh said.

IAF is committed to revive the Vijaynagar ALG for fixed wing aircraft operation which will bring great support to locals of the region, Singh added.

The renovated Vijaynagar ALG, located on the tri-junction of India-China-Tibet, since its inauguration by the then J J Singh on November 18, 2011 after landing of an IAFs transport carrier, had turned a boon for the needy and poor people of the valley.

It was one of the eight ALGs, renovated by the defence ministry under 2008 Prime Ministers package.

