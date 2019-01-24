ATM looters gang busted

Thursday a gang of looters and arrested three persons in this connection.

Police seized Rs 15,000 cash, three cards, a car, a motorcycle and four mobiles from their possession.

The gang, whose members were identified as residents of Cuttack and Kendrapara districts of the state, was involved in looting at least 30 loots in several districts in Odisha and outside the state, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Jajpur town police with the help sadar police jointly conducted a raid and nabbed the three when they were planning to loot an ATM in the outskirts of the district headquarters town.

The gang members mostly targetted senior citizens and gullible account holders who are not conversant with drawing money from ATMs and looted money from their accounts from other ATMs, said

Police said the accused also confessed their crimes during interrogation at the police station.

They were later remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected by the local court.

