Ian Gomez joins 'The Ballad of Richard Jewell' cast

Actor Ian Gomez has been roped in for Clint Eastwood's "The Ballad of Richard Jewell".
The movie is based on Marie Brenner's story in Vanity Fair about Jewell, working at the 1996 Olympic Summer Games when he discovered a backpack containing pipe bombs. He then sounded the alarm and helped to clear the area. Initially hailed as a hero, Jewell was soon the prime suspect.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Gomez joins the cast which includes Paul Walter Hauser of "BlackKklansman" fame playing Jewell, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill are set to produce the film with Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Kevin Misher and Jennifer Davisson.
Billy Ray has penned the screenplay.
