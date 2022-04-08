IBBI reduces timelines for activities under voluntary liquidation process

-
ALSO READ
IBBI plans to reduce timelines under voluntary liquidation process
IBBI amends voluntary liquidation process regulations to streamline it
No income tax NOC/NDC required for voluntary liquidations, says IBBI
Till September, 421 cases resolved under insolvency law: Govt
IBBI empowers adjudicating authority to pick IPs from panel to curb delays
-
IBBI has notified amendments to voluntary liquidation process regulations wherein timelines, including for distribution of proceeds from realisation, have been reduced in order to ensure faster exit for firms.
The amended regulations have come into effect from April 5.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
According to an official release, it has been noticed that there has been a substantial delay in the completion of voluntary liquidation process.
To curtail such delay and ensure faster exit for firms, the amended regulations have modified timelines for some stipulated activities undertaken during the voluntary liquidation process.
One of the changes is that the liquidator should distribute the proceeds from realisation within 30 days from the receipt of the amount to the stakeholders. Earlier, the timeline was 6 months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU